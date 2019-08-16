Absent on duty: 42 sanitation workers put on notice in Chandigarh

Updated: Aug 16, 2019 20:19 IST

The municipal corporation (MC) has issued notices to 42 sanitation workers for being absent during duty hours.

While 15 of these notices were served on Friday, the rest were issued over the past few days. They have been asked to submit their replies within one week, which will be followed by disciplinary action.

“Outsourced employees will be dismissed from services, while the regular employees will face salary cut and disciplinary proceedings,” MC commissioner KK Yadav said, adding that MC will not tolerate dereliction of duty.

In June, 600 employees were found absent, following which the MC chief had made inspection of field staff mandatory. The 42 notices served recently were the result of these inspections.

MC CHIEF GETS CRACKING

Apart from the field inspections, MC chief has made biometric attendance mandatory for all MC employees from September 1. Salary dispersal will be linked with biometric attendance from October salary.

MC will also deduct salary of supervisors, if employees are found absent during duty hours, apart from disciplinary action against the said employee.

All branch heads have been told to maintain a movement register to ensure that no employee leaves their designated office premises without making entry into the movement register.

MC has already begun the process to procure GPS-enabled wristwatches for 4,000 safai karamcharis and other field staff employees to track their designated location.

First Published: Aug 16, 2019