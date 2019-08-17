Accident victim regains consciousness after 50 days, says two friends had attacked him

cities

Updated: Aug 17, 2019 23:13 IST

Greater Noida: An apparent case of a road accident took a strange turn after nearly 50 days, when the 21-year-old victim regained consciousness and alleged that it was not an accident, but rather was assaulted by two men on June 19.

The victim, Ankit, alleged that he was coming back from his uncle’s house on a motorbike when two men from his village hit him on his face, and he lost consciousness. He was spotted by bystanders who took him to Sharda Hospital, where he was in a coma for two months.

Ankit lives with his parents, a younger brother and a sister in Bambawad in Dadri. Rishipal, his father, runs a barber shop in the village. He said his son was returning on a motorbike from his uncle’s house in Bisayach village on June 19.

“We had been informed that he had met with an accident and was injured. However, his bike was not found at the spot,” he said

On August 8, after Ankit awoke from the coma, he told his family that he had an altercation with two men over his stolen cellphone, 10 days before the incident.

“I suspected that they stole phone. They denied the allegations, and instead threatened me,” Ankit said. He said he did not take the threats seriously, and did not share the matter with his family.

He said on June 19, the two suspects reached Nat Madhaiya village in a car and intercepted him.

“They held me by my collar and punched me on the face. They hit me multiple times, and I collapsed and lost consciousness,” said Ankit.

He was admitted to Sharda Hospital with a serious wound on his face above the eye. Later, the doctors discharged him and advised his family to take care of him.

On July 12, the police had registered a case of rash driving against unknown persons.

Now, Ankit’s family demand the persons he named be arrested.

However, officers of Ecotech 1 police station said they do not have substantial evidence against the men.

“We checked the call records of the victim and suspects, but could not find substantial evidence. We are looking for the motorbike, and are investigating the matter from all angles,” said Giriraj Singh, senior sub-inspector, Ecotech 1 station.

Ankit is a student at Mihir Bhoj Degree College in Dadri, and worked as a delivery executive for an online grocery delivery app before the incident took place.

First Published: Aug 17, 2019 23:13 IST