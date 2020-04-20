e-paper
ACP’s death: 125 police personnel above 55 shifted to non-operational duties in Ludhiana

Decision taken on DGP orders not to deploy them or those with pre-existing and enhanced medical risk factors on frontline duties

cities Updated: Apr 20, 2020 21:05 IST
Tarsem Singh Deogan
Tarsem Singh Deogan
Hindustan Times, Ludhiana
The orders were issued following the death of 52-year-old ACP Anil Kumar Kohli due to Covid-19 on Saturday.(ht photo)
         

The district police have shifted as many as 125 police personnel, above 55 years of age, from frontline duties, including deployment at checkpoints and food distribution, to non-operational duties.

The decision to shift them was taken following orders of director general of police (DGP) Dinkar Gupta not to deploy the police personnel above 55 or those with pre-existing and enhanced medical risk factors on frontline duties.

The orders were issued following the death of 52-year-old ACP Anil Kumar Kohli due to Covid-19 on Saturday.

Most experienced police officers in the police commissionerate here are above 50 and are batchmates of Kohli.

These officers had served in Ludhiana as SHOs before being promoted as ACPs and were working on the frontline with SHOs to assist them in handling the situation during lockdown.

Deputy commissioner of police (DCP, headquarters) Akhil Chaudhary said, “In the first phase, we identified 125 personnel, who are over 55 and deputed on the frontline. They have been shifted to non-operational duties with immediate effect, he added.

Chaudhary said, “The department is also screening other personnel with pre-existing and enhanced medical risk factors, including diabetes, asthma, cardiac history, hypertension or suppressed immune system for any reason. They will also be given non-operational duties.”

The DCP said the police personnel, who are above 55, but are physically fit and not suffering from any ailment, will be allowed to continue working on operational duties.

Around 4,000 police personnel have been deployed in the city to enforce curfew in the city, ensure distribution of food and essential supplies.

The police have also launched mobile medical units for the screening of the police personnel on duty and have already screened more than 1,500 police personnel and provided the needed treatment.

