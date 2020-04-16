Action taken against 3 Delhi cops for harassing Ludhiana piggery farmer

cities

Updated: Apr 16, 2020 21:55 IST

The Delhi Police have taken action against the police officials, who had harassed a Ludhiana-based piggery farmer and forced him to pay a bribe of Rs 15,000 a few days ago.

The accused inspector and Paharganj SHO Nishar Khan, sub-inspector Sandeep Yadav and a constable have been sent to the Police Lines and a vigilance inquiry has been initiated against them.

Dr Inderjit Singh, director, animal husbandry department, Punjab, said Surinder Singh, who wanted to sell pigs in Delhi, was facilitated to carry pigs in a truck on April 14 with e-pass no. (E4573981).

The director said when Surinder reached Delhi on April 15, his vehicle was stopped at Paharganj by the SHO, SI and the constable and was harassed for no reason and was allowed to go after he was made to pay Rs 15,000 from him.

After the matter was brought to the notice of the Punjab State Sub-Committee for Monitoring Movement of Essential Commodities, formed by the department, the sub-committee, acted swiftly and the matter was taken up with the Union home ministry and the Delhi Police.