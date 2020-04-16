e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Apr 16, 2020-Thursday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Cities / Action taken against 3 Delhi cops for harassing Ludhiana piggery farmer

Action taken against 3 Delhi cops for harassing Ludhiana piggery farmer

Besides being harassed, the farmer was also forced to pay a bribe of Rs 15,000

cities Updated: Apr 16, 2020 21:55 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Ludhiana
Hindustantimes
         

The Delhi Police have taken action against the police officials, who had harassed a Ludhiana-based piggery farmer and forced him to pay a bribe of Rs 15,000 a few days ago.

The accused inspector and Paharganj SHO Nishar Khan, sub-inspector Sandeep Yadav and a constable have been sent to the Police Lines and a vigilance inquiry has been initiated against them.

Dr Inderjit Singh, director, animal husbandry department, Punjab, said Surinder Singh, who wanted to sell pigs in Delhi, was facilitated to carry pigs in a truck on April 14 with e-pass no. (E4573981).

The director said when Surinder reached Delhi on April 15, his vehicle was stopped at Paharganj by the SHO, SI and the constable and was harassed for no reason and was allowed to go after he was made to pay Rs 15,000 from him.

After the matter was brought to the notice of the Punjab State Sub-Committee for Monitoring Movement of Essential Commodities, formed by the department, the sub-committee, acted swiftly and the matter was taken up with the Union home ministry and the Delhi Police.

top news
ED slaps money laundering case against Tablighi Jamaat chief
ED slaps money laundering case against Tablighi Jamaat chief
India gets 6,50,000 PPE kits from China, ramps up efforts for more supplies
India gets 6,50,000 PPE kits from China, ramps up efforts for more supplies
India approves supply of HCQ to 55 countries as commercial sales or grants
India approves supply of HCQ to 55 countries as commercial sales or grants
With 46 deaths, Pune ‘flu centres’ now front-line defence in Covid-19 attack
With 46 deaths, Pune ‘flu centres’ now front-line defence in Covid-19 attack
Harbhajan reacts to Yuvraj’s remarks on lack of role models in Indian team
Harbhajan reacts to Yuvraj’s remarks on lack of role models in Indian team
Here’s everything you can buy online starting April 20
Here’s everything you can buy online starting April 20
Harley-Davidson lays off staff, cuts salaries amid coronavirus outbreak
Harley-Davidson lays off staff, cuts salaries amid coronavirus outbreak
Covid-19 positive person can infect people before getting symptoms: Know how
Covid-19 positive person can infect people before getting symptoms: Know how
trending topics
Mumbai Covid-19 CasesCoronavirus LiveCovid-19 State-Wise CasesCoronavirus cases in IndiaToday SensexCovid-19 outbreakCovid-19Sachin TendulkarDelhi Covid-19 positive

don't miss

latest news

india-news

cities