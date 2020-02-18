Adequate steps being taken to counter snatching incidents in city, finds Delhi High Court

cities

Updated: Feb 18, 2020 20:50 IST

New Delhi

The Delhi High Court on Tuesday said that adequate steps have been taken by the city police to monitor crimes by installation of CCTV cameras and improving lightings on the streets of Delhi, while disposing a plea which had sought directions to the police to book people under stringent sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) for snatching.

A bench of Chief Justice DN Patel and Justice C Hari Shankar said that the petitioner, advocate Prashant Manchanda, should appreciate the steps taken by the Delhi Police and no other state had such facilities.

The court was hearing a public interest litigation (PIL) filed by advocate Prashant Manchanda, seeking directions to the authorities for provide lights and safety measures in dark stretches, including adequate vigil around parks and installation of CCTV cameras to combat snatching.

The plea had sought directions to Delhi Police to book people under stringent sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) for snatching.

On Tuesday, advocate Manchanda, told the court that there are no adequate and proper arrangements of lighting and cameras in dark areas. He said that lights are installed only on the gates of parks and there is not a single guard outside such parks.

Countering these submissions, advocate Gautam Narayan, Additional Standing counsel (ASC) of the Delhi government, told the court that there are 6,790 CCTV cameras installed, 2467 are under process and tender has been floated for another 7,506 cameras.

Highlighting a status report filed, he listed the steps taken to prevent street crimes and prevent incidents of robberies and snatching. It said incidents of crime are being analysed and mapped time-wise and area-wise on a daily basis by the assistant commissioners of police concerned.

The steps being taken include putting up of pickets at locations that are highly crime-prone or which have witnessed a spurt in crime. The timing of the pickets is changed to bring an element of surprise, the police said.

“Halting points have been made for motorcycles and ERV for checking…Routes have been made for motorcycle patrolling to cover far flung and maximum area,” the police said.

Following these submissions, the court disposed off the matter with a directions to the police to continue working on this issue.

