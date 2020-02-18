e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Feb 18, 2020-Tuesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Home / Cities / Adequate steps being taken to counter snatching incidents in city, finds Delhi High Court

Adequate steps being taken to counter snatching incidents in city, finds Delhi High Court

cities Updated: Feb 18, 2020 20:50 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustantimes
         

New Delhi

The Delhi High Court on Tuesday said that adequate steps have been taken by the city police to monitor crimes by installation of CCTV cameras and improving lightings on the streets of Delhi, while disposing a plea which had sought directions to the police to book people under stringent sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) for snatching.

A bench of Chief Justice DN Patel and Justice C Hari Shankar said that the petitioner, advocate Prashant Manchanda, should appreciate the steps taken by the Delhi Police and no other state had such facilities.

The court was hearing a public interest litigation (PIL) filed by advocate Prashant Manchanda, seeking directions to the authorities for provide lights and safety measures in dark stretches, including adequate vigil around parks and installation of CCTV cameras to combat snatching.

The plea had sought directions to Delhi Police to book people under stringent sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) for snatching.

On Tuesday, advocate Manchanda, told the court that there are no adequate and proper arrangements of lighting and cameras in dark areas. He said that lights are installed only on the gates of parks and there is not a single guard outside such parks.

Countering these submissions, advocate Gautam Narayan, Additional Standing counsel (ASC) of the Delhi government, told the court that there are 6,790 CCTV cameras installed, 2467 are under process and tender has been floated for another 7,506 cameras.

Highlighting a status report filed, he listed the steps taken to prevent street crimes and prevent incidents of robberies and snatching. It said incidents of crime are being analysed and mapped time-wise and area-wise on a daily basis by the assistant commissioners of police concerned.

The steps being taken include putting up of pickets at locations that are highly crime-prone or which have witnessed a spurt in crime. The timing of the pickets is changed to bring an element of surprise, the police said.

“Halting points have been made for motorcycles and ERV for checking…Routes have been made for motorcycle patrolling to cover far flung and maximum area,” the police said.

Following these submissions, the court disposed off the matter with a directions to the police to continue working on this issue.

ends

top news
Jammu and Kashmir panchayat polls deferred, fresh dates likely in 2-3 weeks
Jammu and Kashmir panchayat polls deferred, fresh dates likely in 2-3 weeks
China calls on India to review trade, travel curbs’; lauds ‘humanitarian spirit’
China calls on India to review trade, travel curbs’; lauds ‘humanitarian spirit’
Army officer died fighting terrorists last year. Now, 28-yr-old wife signs up
Army officer died fighting terrorists last year. Now, 28-yr-old wife signs up
‘Time not right for women in combat roles’: Army’s Western Command chief
‘Time not right for women in combat roles’: Army’s Western Command chief
I respect Nitish Kumar, says Prashant Kishor. Then, a sharp takedown
I respect Nitish Kumar, says Prashant Kishor. Then, a sharp takedown
‘Regret my overreaction against Amitabh Bachchan’: Amar Singh
‘Regret my overreaction against Amitabh Bachchan’: Amar Singh
Rahul Dravid’s son Samit scores 2nd double century in less than two months
Rahul Dravid’s son Samit scores 2nd double century in less than two months
‘Condemn Congress’: Piyush Goyal on ex-Mumbai top cop’s claims on 26/11 attack
‘Condemn Congress’: Piyush Goyal on ex-Mumbai top cop’s claims on 26/11 attack
trending topics
Prashant KishorSharad PawarCoronavirusSmriti IraniMasood AzharVirat KohliSachin TendulkarUPPSC PCS prelims Result

don't miss

latest news

india news

cities