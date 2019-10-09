e-paper
Advocate’s murder: Highway blocked in protest

cities Updated: Oct 09, 2019 23:52 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
MEERUT Demanding justice for an advocate who was murdered on Monday, a number of lawyers blocked the Delhi-Saharanpur highway on Wednesday. A number of villagers and family members of the victim also supported the lawyers.

Reportedly, Jahid, 40, son of Habibulla, was an advocate and practises in Baghpat. On Monday , as he was returning to his village Palra in Baghpat after finishing his work, unknown assailants shot him dead. The assailants fled from the spot after the murder and are yet to be nabbed.

The lawyers were upset that even after three days of the murder the accused had not been traced and blocked the highway in Baghpat in protest.

Khalid, the victim’s brother, said, “Jahid was not involved in a tiff with anyone. Also no loot took place with my brother that day as his gold ring and cash were found with the body.”

Ramesh Singh Sindhu, SO Binauli police station, said, “The reasons behind the murder are not clear. Search is on to trace the assailants.”

First Published: Oct 09, 2019 23:52 IST

