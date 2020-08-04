e-paper
Home / Cities / After fight with wife, Ludhiana man sets himself on fire

After fight with wife, Ludhiana man sets himself on fire

A complaint was given to the cops by the victim’s father that his daughter-in-law was ill-treating his son and didn’t give him food

cities Updated: Aug 04, 2020 19:49 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Ludhiana
Upset over a fight with his wife, a 44-year-old man allegedly set himself on fire in New Shimlapuri here. The victim was referred to PGIMER, Chandigarh, where he succumbed to his injuries on Tuesday.

A complaint was given to the cops by the victim’s father that his daughter-in-law was ill-treating his son and didn’t give him food.

The police lodged an FIR against the victim’s wife for abetment to suicide. The couple has an 8-year-old son from their marriage.

According to the victim’s father, his son was diagnosed with tuberculosis a year ago.

“After my son was diagnosed with the disease, his wife did not allow him to enter the house suspecting that she and their son would be infected,” he alleged.

“On July 31, when my daughter-in-law didn’t open the door of their house for my son, he poured petrol on him and immolated himself. The onlookers doused the flames and took him to a local hospital from where he was referred to PGIMER Chandigarh, where he succumbed to the injuries,” he added.

ASI Harbans Singh, who is investigating the case, said that a case under Section 306 (abetment of suicide) of the Indian Penal Code was lodged against the woman. A hunt is on for her arrest.

