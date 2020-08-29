e-paper
After four days, traffic on Jammu-Srinagar highway restored partially

After four days, traffic on Jammu-Srinagar highway restored partially

Vehicles stranded between Ramban and Kashmir allowed to head for destinations in valley as weather opens up; all landslides barring one at Dalwas cleared

chandigarh Updated: Aug 29, 2020 10:30 IST
Ravi Krishnan Khajuria
Ravi Krishnan Khajuria
Hindustan Times, Jammu
Stranded trucks wait for the opening of the Jammu-Srinagar national highway, on the outskirts of Jammu. Traffic is held up on the Jammu side due to the mudslide at Dalwas in Ramban district. National Highway Authority of India is working to restore traffic that has been held up since Tuesday.
Stranded trucks wait for the opening of the Jammu-Srinagar national highway, on the outskirts of Jammu. Traffic is held up on the Jammu side due to the mudslide at Dalwas in Ramban district. National Highway Authority of India is working to restore traffic that has been held up since Tuesday.(PTI Photo)
         

Jammu: After remaining blocked for four days, traffic on the 270-km Jammu-Srinagar national highway was partially restored from Ramban to Kashmir Valley on Saturday morning.

Senior superintendent on police, national highway, JS Johar said, “Traffic has been partially restored to the valley. However, the stretch at Dalwas is yet to be cleared.”

A portion of the road was washed away in a mudslide at Dalwas in Ramban district on Wednesday.

A resident of Batote said, “Only Kashmir-bound vehicles stranded between Ramban and the valley are being allowed to proceed to their destinations. Traffic is moving slowly due to the slippery road.”

Landslides have been cleared from Marog, Digdol, Monkey Morh, Cafeteria Morh, Mompassi and Panthial.

The weather has also opened up in Ramban, which is situated at the highest altitude on the Kashmir highway.

“It is bright and sunny today,” he said and added that daily commuters know that landslides are triggered when the weather turns dry soon after the rains as loose rocks and soil come off the hills.

“The National Highway Authority of India (NHAI) has pressed its men and machinery to completely restore the highway. We are working to restore the stretch at Dalwas,” an NHAI official said.

After moderate to heavy rainfall in Jammu and Kashmir since Tuesday, rains stopped on Friday afternoon.

Since Tuesday, more than 2,000 vehicles were stranded at various places in Chenani, Udhampur and Nagrota.

