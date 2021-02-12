After Kotia, Andhra officials try to conduct panchayat polls in another district
- On Friday, the top court asked Andhra Pradesh government to file a response after Odisha government moved a contempt of court petition.
On a day the Supreme Court deferred the hearing in the matter of Andhra Pradesh conducting panchayat polls in three bordering villages of Odisha, a team of officials of Andhra Pradesh had to make a hasty retreat in Gajapati district where they had come to conduct panchayat polls.
On Friday, the top court asked Andhra Pradesh government to file a response after Odisha government moved a contempt of court petition, seeking action against the neighbouring state over its violation of the apex court's order in 1968 and 2006. The Odisha government, in its petition, informed the court that the three villages where elections are to be held this Saturday fall within Odisha and form part of 21 villages in respect of which a suit was filed in 1968 by Odisha before the Supreme Court. It alleged that the recent action taken by Andhra Pradesh was in violation of the status quo granted on December 2, 1968.
While the hearing in the Kotia case is scheduled on February 19, a team of BJP officials, who had gone to Manikpatna village under Gangabada Grampanchayat in Gajapati district, found some Andhra officials, including an SP and Sub-Collector, discussing the modalities of conducting the gram panchayat polls. The officials fled the spot on Friday without being able to answer questions posed by Odisha BJP leaders touring the villages of Odisha-AP border in Koraput and Gajapati.
Also read: India sends 22.9 mn doses of Covid-19 vaccines to 20 countries, more in pipeline
The BJP team led by Leader of Opposition Pradipta Naik said the team confronted the Andhra Pradesh officials about the intention of their visit. "The officials of Andhra Pradesh were trying to persuade the villagers to vote in the panchayat polls. When we asked the officials to show their documents to prove Andhra Pradesh's claim on Manikpatna, they left the place," said Naik.
While Andhra Pradesh is staking its claim on three villages of Kotia gram panchayat of Koraput district, it is eyeing six other villages under the Gangabada gram panchayat of Gajapati district including Manikpatna. "The Andhra Pradesh officials have managed to persuade people of four villages to take part in panchayat polls. Even though Andhra Pradesh has been sending its officials to mislead our people, Odisha government has turned a mute spectator to this. The continuous negligence by the State government has led to such a situation. People do not even have the basic amenities here," said Bhrugu Buxipatra, BJP leader.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Rajesh Patil is new PCMC commissioner
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
61% vaccinated in Pune district, zero AEFI incidents reported
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Report of new site for Purandar airport submitted
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Centre should bear cost of vaccinating citizens: Pawar
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
We will wrest power from BJP in PMC: Ajit Pawar
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
PCMC grants permission for felling of 292 trees, residents fume
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
After Kotia, Andhra officials try to conduct panchayat polls in another district
- On Friday, the top court asked Andhra Pradesh government to file a response after Odisha government moved a contempt of court petition.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
BJP MLA who met CM Banerjee accuses MP of pressuring Shah on CAA
- Shah has announced that the Centre will enforce the citizenship law once Covid-19 vaccination is over and the pandemic ends.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Relationships bloomed and doomed during Covid pandemic
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Student turnout on the rise as safety measures win confidence of parents
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
School registration under RTE extended to Feb 15
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Pune universities and colleges set to begin offline lectures from Feb 15
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
22,943 missing mobile phone cases lodged in 2020: Pune police
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Chamoli tragedy: Rescue agencies change tactic, focus on drilling into tunnel
- Till Friday evening, three more bodies had been recovered, taking the confirmed death toll to 38.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Pune-Satara highway will be ready in six months: Gadkari
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox