After Pawar nudge, state may oppose CAA-NRC

Updated: Dec 21, 2019 23:48 IST

The state government may oppose the implementation of the Citizenship (Amendment) Act (CAA) and the National Register of Citizens (NRC) with Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) chief and architect of the three-party Maharashtra Vikas Aghadi (MVA) alliance, Sharad Pawar, stating that it would be appropriate to do so, in the same way that eight other states have. The NCP chief also said the amended Act and its implementation by the Narendra Modi government appeared to be an attempt to target a certain community.

At a media briefing in Pune on Saturday, Pawar said he was going to speak to chief minister (CM) Uddhav Thackeray, who heads the Congress-NCP-Shiv Sena government, about the issue. “I have not spoken to the CM on the implementation of CAA-NRC, but what I gathered from his reactions to the issue is that his tone is against the law. He has expressed concerns over a few issues related to the Act. Eight other states have opposed the Act and I think it would be proper if a similar stand is taken by the state government,” he said.

A senior minister, who did not wish to be named, said both the NCP and the Congress have suggested to the CM that the Maharashtra government should make its opposition to the Centre’s law public. “Thackeray has responded positively to the demand. A day ago, he even made a statement in the Assembly that the citizens in Maharashtra would not get affected [by the Act],” the minister said, adding, “If Pawar, who is the architect of this government, makes a public statement, it is most likely that the MVA government will take a stand accordingly.” Thackeray had earlier said that his government would take a stand on the implementation of CAA once the Supreme Court gives its verdict on the matter. “There are petitions pending in the Apex court. Let it give its order on it. We are committed to safeguarding the interests of the citizens of Maharashtra,” he had said.

Under the current political circumstances, it is important for the Maharashtra government to declare its stand on the Act as CMs of major states such as West Bengal and Bihar have already announced their opposition to it. “With the Congress top brass participating in the anti-CAA protests on Sunday, it is likely that Congress-ruled states such as Punjab, Madhya Pradesh and Rajasthan would announce their opposition too. In that context, we would insist Thackeray to take a similar stand,” said a senior Congress leader.

On Saturday, Pawar also said that the Act was aimed at diverting attention from important issues. “I am strictly against the implementation of the Act. People from a few communities who have come from three countries will be allowed to become citizens of India...what about Tamils from Sri Lanka and people from Nepal who are allowed to stay here? This is an attempt to endanger the religious and social integrity of this country. This is an attempt to divert the minds of the citizens from the government’s failure on economic fronts,” he said.

While making an appeal to the people and organisations opposing CAA-NRC to restrain from resorting to violent means, the NCP chief said, “It is true that the sentiments of people are extreme, but they should not resort to violence,” he said.