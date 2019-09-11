After Uddhav Thackeray intervenes, TMC chief, Sena corporators bury the hatchet

cities

Ahead of the state assembly elections, the on-going cold war between Shiv Sena leaders and civic commissioner Sanjeev Jaiswal has come to an end after Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray intervened in the matter.

Last month, the corporators in the Thane Municipal Corporation (TMC) had accused Jaiswal of corruption.

The corporators had also proposed a no-confidence motion against Jaiswal. However, a meeting to approve the motion was not decided. Jaiswal had written to Thane mayor Meenakshi Shinde, demanding that a meeting to approve the notion should be fixed soon.

A meeting was held at Matoshree on Tuesday in presence of Thane’s guardian minister Eknath Shinde, mayor, civic chief and few other Sena leaders to end the face-off.

Thackeray said the ruling party and Jaiswal need to work together for the development of the city. A Shiv Sena party man, on condition of anonymity, said, “With elections just around the corner, inaugurations of developmental works were stalled owing to the spar between the corporators and the administration. Thackeray decided to mediate and asked both parties to amicably resolve the issue. In the meeting, the Sena corporators and the commissioner agreed to cooperate with each other.”

Civic officials claimed as the civic chief may be transferred after the polls, he does not want to leave on a bitter note and hence agreed with Thackeray.

Both Shinde and Jaiswal did not comment on the issue, but said matters between them had been resolved.

