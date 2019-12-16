After weekend of snow, Himachal records sub-zero temperatures with Keylong at -14.9 degrees

cities

Updated: Dec 16, 2019 12:58 IST

After a weekend of snow, Himachal Pradesh shivered under sub-zero temperatures on Monday with Keylong being the coldest place in the state at -14.9 degrees Celsius.

State meteorological department director Manmohan Singh said that the weather will remain dry for the next three days. “There is a possibility of snowfall in the higher reaches on December 19 and snowfall and rainfall is likely across the state on December 21,” he said.

The minimum temperatures were one to two degrees below normal and the maximum temperatures were two to three degrees below normal.

The minimum temperature in the hill stations of Shimla, Manali, Dalhousie and Dharamshala were 0.8, -4.8, 1.5 and 2.4 degrees, while the maximum temperatures were 7.3, 4.6, 3.8 and 11.8 degrees Celsius.

The minimum temperature in Kufri, a tourist spot near Shimla, was -1.2 degrees and the maximum temperature was 2.1 degrees. The minimum and maximum temperatures in Kalpa were -6 degrees and 4.4 degrees Celsius.

The lowest temperature in Himachal was -14.9 degrees at Keylong, while the highest temperature in the state was 20 degrees Celsius at Paonta Sahib in Sirmaur district.