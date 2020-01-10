Agent arrested while giving bribe to MSEDCL engineer

cities

Updated: Jan 10, 2020 00:57 IST

Thane A man has been arrested here for allegedly offering bribe to an official of the Maharashtra State Electricity Distribution Company (MSEDCL), the anti-corruption bureau said on Thursday.

Irfan Patel, 49, had allegedly offered bribe to an engineer of the MSEDCL for not taking action for alleged power theft against Reshma Residency, a housing complex in Mumbra area.

There were complaints of power theft against the housing society. Patel allegedly acted as a middleman who ‘settled’ such matters, said additional superintendent of police (ACB) Mukund Hatote.

After the engineer lodged a complaint, the ACB laid a trap and arrested Patel while handing over ₹30,000 on Wednesday, he said.

Patel was booked under the Prevention of Corruption Act and further probe was on, the officer added.