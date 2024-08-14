Ahmedabad Weather and AQI Today: Warm start at 27.02 °C, check weather forecast for August 14, 2024

Date Temperature Sky August 15, 2024 31.89 °C Light rain August 16, 2024 30.77 °C Light rain August 17, 2024 32.62 °C Broken clouds August 18, 2024 33.3 °C Overcast clouds August 19, 2024 33.51 °C Overcast clouds August 20, 2024 33.55 °C Broken clouds August 21, 2024 34.17 °C Few clouds

City Temperature Sky Mumbai 28.26 °C Light rain Kolkata 31.05 °C Moderate rain Chennai 30.9 °C Light rain Bengaluru 29.01 °C Light rain Hyderabad 29.59 °C Moderate rain Ahmedabad 31.45 °C Overcast clouds Delhi 33.57 °C Moderate rain

The temperature in Ahmedabad today, on August 14, 2024, is 31.45 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 27.02 °C and 33.38 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 61% and the wind speed is 61 km/h. The sun rose at 06:15 AM and will set at 07:12 PM.Tomorrow, on Thursday, August 15, 2024, Ahmedabad is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 27.8 °C and 33.61 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 55%.With temperatures ranging between 27.02 °C and 33.38 °C, prepare for a hot day and plan outdoor activities accordingly. If you are sensitive to heat, take note of the weather forecast and consider appropriate attire and activities suitable for the prevailing weather.The AQI in Ahmedabad today stands at 55.0, indicatingair quality in the city. People with respiratory issues should be cautious, especially while planning outdoor activities. However, others can engage in regular outdoor activities. Being aware of the AQI helps one make informed decisions regarding one's overall well-being while planning the day’s activities.Weather and AQI predictions in Ahmedabad for next 7 days:Weather in other cities on August 14, 2024To access comprehensive details about weather conditions please click here

This is an AI-generated story and has not been edited by Hindustan Times staff.