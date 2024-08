Ahmedabad Weather and AQI Today: Warm start at 26.02 °C, check weather forecast for August 9, 2024

Date Temperature Sky August 10, 2024 31.15 °C Light rain August 11, 2024 28.65 °C Light rain August 12, 2024 29.21 °C Light rain August 13, 2024 28.98 °C Light rain August 14, 2024 29.79 °C Light rain August 15, 2024 32.46 °C Light rain August 16, 2024 31.88 °C Light rain

City Temperature Sky Mumbai 28.32 °C Light rain Kolkata 28.46 °C Moderate rain Chennai 31.15 °C Light rain Bengaluru 23.66 °C Light rain Hyderabad 28.71 °C Light rain Ahmedabad 31.55 °C Moderate rain Delhi 31.8 °C Light rain

The temperature in Ahmedabad today, on August 9, 2024, is 31.55 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 26.02 °C and 34.47 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 61% and the wind speed is 61 km/h. The sun rose at 06:13 AM and will set at 07:16 PM.Tomorrow, on Saturday, August 10, 2024, Ahmedabad is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 26.64 °C and 32.73 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 55%.With temperatures ranging between 26.02 °C and 34.47 °C, prepare for a hot day and plan outdoor activities accordingly. If you are sensitive to heat, take note of the weather forecast and consider appropriate attire and activities suitable for the prevailing weather.Today, in Ahmedabad the Air Quality Index (AQI) stands at 38.0, indicatingair quality in the area. You can engage in regular physical activity, going outdoors and doing daily work. Being aware of the AQI helps one make informed decisions regarding one's overall well-being while planning the day’s activities.Weather and AQI predictions in Ahmedabad for next 7 days:Weather in other cities on August 9, 2024To access comprehensive details about weather conditions please click here

This is an AI-generated story and has not been edited by Hindustan Times staff.