Ahmedabad Weather and AQI Today: Warm start at 26.02 °C, check weather forecast for August 9, 2024
Check the weather forecast and air quality updates for Ahmedabad on August 9, 2024 here.
The temperature in Ahmedabad today, on August 9, 2024, is 31.55 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 26.02 °C and 34.47 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 61% and the wind speed is 61 km/h. The sun rose at 06:13 AM and will set at 07:16 PM.
Tomorrow, on Saturday, August 10, 2024, Ahmedabad is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 26.64 °C and 32.73 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 55%.
With temperatures ranging between 26.02 °C and 34.47 °C, prepare for a hot day and plan outdoor activities accordingly. If you are sensitive to heat, take note of the weather forecast and consider appropriate attire and activities suitable for the prevailing weather.
Today, in Ahmedabad the Air Quality Index (AQI) stands at 38.0, indicating good air quality in the area. You can engage in regular physical activity, going outdoors and doing daily work. Being aware of the AQI helps one make informed decisions regarding one's overall well-being while planning the day’s activities.
Weather and AQI predictions in Ahmedabad for next 7 days:
Weather in other cities on August 9, 2024
To access comprehensive details about weather conditions please click here.
|Date
|Temperature
|Sky
|August 10, 2024
|31.15 °C
|Light rain
|August 11, 2024
|28.65 °C
|Light rain
|August 12, 2024
|29.21 °C
|Light rain
|August 13, 2024
|28.98 °C
|Light rain
|August 14, 2024
|29.79 °C
|Light rain
|August 15, 2024
|32.46 °C
|Light rain
|August 16, 2024
|31.88 °C
|Light rain
|City
|Temperature
|Sky
|Mumbai
|28.32 °C
|Light rain
|Kolkata
|28.46 °C
|Moderate rain
|Chennai
|31.15 °C
|Light rain
|Bengaluru
|23.66 °C
|Light rain
|Hyderabad
|28.71 °C
|Light rain
|Ahmedabad
|31.55 °C
|Moderate rain
|Delhi
|31.8 °C
|Light rain
