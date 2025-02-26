Menu Explore
Ahmedabad Weather and AQI Today: Warm start at 22.02 °C, check weather forecast for February 26, 2025

Byhindustantimes.com
Feb 26, 2025 07:02 AM IST

Check the weather forecast and air quality updates for Ahmedabad on February 26, 2025 here.

The temperature in Ahmedabad today, on February 26, 2025, is 31.41 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 22.02 °C and 37.17 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 18% and the wind speed is 18 km/h. The sun rose at 07:03 AM and will set at 06:41 PM.

Ahmedabad weather update on February 26, 2025
Ahmedabad weather update on February 26, 2025

Tomorrow, on Thursday, February 27, 2025, Ahmedabad is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 23.86 °C and 37.64 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 13%.

With temperatures ranging between 22.02 °C and 37.17 °C, prepare for a hot day and plan outdoor activities accordingly. If you are sensitive to heat, take note of the weather forecast and consider appropriate attire and activities suitable for the prevailing weather.

The AQI in Ahmedabad today stands at 121.0, indicating moderate air quality in the city. Children and people with respiratory diseases, such as asthma, should limit prolonged outdoor activity. Being aware of the AQI helps one make informed decisions regarding one's overall well-being while planning the day’s activities.

Weather and AQI predictions in Ahmedabad for next 7 days:

DateTemperature (°C)Sky
February 27, 202531.41Broken clouds
February 28, 202533.52Broken clouds
March 1, 202531.82Broken clouds
March 2, 202530.91Sky is clear
March 3, 202528.55Sky is clear
March 4, 202531.27Sky is clear
March 5, 202530.46Scattered clouds


Weather in other cities on February 26, 2025

CityTemperature (°C)Sky
Mumbai28.69 °C Sky is clear
Kolkata27.02 °C Scattered clouds
Chennai29.05 °C Scattered clouds
Bengaluru27.92 °C Scattered clouds
Hyderabad29.73 °C Scattered clouds
Ahmedabad31.41 °C Broken clouds
Delhi25.82 °C Overcast clouds


To access comprehensive details about weather conditions please click here.

This is an AI-generated story and has not been edited by Hindustan Times staff.

Follow Us On