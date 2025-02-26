Ahmedabad Weather and AQI Today: Warm start at 22.02 °C, check weather forecast for February 26, 2025

The temperature in Ahmedabad today, on February 26, 2025, is 31.41 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 22.02 °C and 37.17 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 18% and the wind speed is 18 km/h. The sun rose at 07:03 AM and will set at 06:41 PM. Ahmedabad weather update on February 26, 2025

Tomorrow, on Thursday, February 27, 2025, Ahmedabad is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 23.86 °C and 37.64 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 13%.

With temperatures ranging between 22.02 °C and 37.17 °C, prepare for a hot day and plan outdoor activities accordingly. If you are sensitive to heat, take note of the weather forecast and consider appropriate attire and activities suitable for the prevailing weather.

The AQI in Ahmedabad today stands at 121.0, indicating moderate air quality in the city. Children and people with respiratory diseases, such as asthma, should limit prolonged outdoor activity. Being aware of the AQI helps one make informed decisions regarding one's overall well-being while planning the day’s activities.

Weather and AQI predictions in Ahmedabad for next 7 days:

Date Temperature (°C) Sky February 27, 2025 31.41 Broken clouds February 28, 2025 33.52 Broken clouds March 1, 2025 31.82 Broken clouds March 2, 2025 30.91 Sky is clear March 3, 2025 28.55 Sky is clear March 4, 2025 31.27 Sky is clear March 5, 2025 30.46 Scattered clouds View All Prev Next



Weather in other cities on February 26, 2025

City Temperature (°C) Sky Mumbai 28.69 °C Sky is clear Kolkata 27.02 °C Scattered clouds Chennai 29.05 °C Scattered clouds Bengaluru 27.92 °C Scattered clouds Hyderabad 29.73 °C Scattered clouds Ahmedabad 31.41 °C Broken clouds Delhi 25.82 °C Overcast clouds View All Prev Next



