Ahmedabad Weather and AQI Today: Warm start at 29.53 °C, check weather forecast for June 14, 2024

Date Temperature Sky June 15, 2024 36.57 °C Moderate rain June 16, 2024 36.65 °C Sky is clear June 17, 2024 36.77 °C Few clouds June 18, 2024 36.8 °C Broken clouds June 19, 2024 36.76 °C Broken clouds June 20, 2024 37.23 °C Broken clouds June 21, 2024 38.25 °C Broken clouds

City Temperature Sky Mumbai 29.55 °C Moderate rain Kolkata 36.29 °C Broken clouds Chennai 33.09 °C Overcast clouds Bengaluru 23.28 °C Overcast clouds Hyderabad 29.64 °C Light rain Ahmedabad 35.64 °C Light rain Delhi 41.13 °C Sky is clear

The temperature in Ahmedabad today, on June 14, 2024, is 35.64 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 29.53 °C and 41.49 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 41% and the wind speed is 41 km/h. The sun rose at 05:53 AM and will set at 07:26 PM.Tomorrow, on Saturday, June 15, 2024, Ahmedabad is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 30.47 °C and 41.17 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 36%.With temperatures ranging between 29.53 °C and 41.49 °C, prepare for a hot day and plan outdoor activities accordingly. If you are sensitive to heat, take note of the weather forecast and consider appropriate attire and activities suitable for the prevailing weather.Today, in Ahmedabad the Air Quality Index (AQI) stands at 28.0, indicatingair quality in the area. You can engage in regular physical activity, going outdoors and doing daily work. Being aware of the AQI helps one make informed decisions regarding one's overall well-being while planning the day’s activities.Weather and AQI predictions in Ahmedabad for next 7 days:Weather in other cities on June 14, 2024To access comprehensive details about weather conditions please click here

This is an AI-generated story and has not been edited by Hindustan Times staff.