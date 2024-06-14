Ahmedabad Weather and AQI Today: Warm start at 29.53 °C, check weather forecast for June 14, 2024
Jun 14, 2024 07:00 AM IST
Check the weather forecast and air quality updates for Ahmedabad on June 14, 2024 here.
The temperature in Ahmedabad today, on June 14, 2024, is 35.64 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 29.53 °C and 41.49 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 41% and the wind speed is 41 km/h. The sun rose at 05:53 AM and will set at 07:26 PM.
Tomorrow, on Saturday, June 15, 2024, Ahmedabad is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 30.47 °C and 41.17 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 36%.
With temperatures ranging between 29.53 °C and 41.49 °C, prepare for a hot day and plan outdoor activities accordingly. If you are sensitive to heat, take note of the weather forecast and consider appropriate attire and activities suitable for the prevailing weather.
Today, in Ahmedabad the Air Quality Index (AQI) stands at 28.0, indicating good air quality in the area. You can engage in regular physical activity, going outdoors and doing daily work. Being aware of the AQI helps one make informed decisions regarding one's overall well-being while planning the day’s activities.
Weather and AQI predictions in Ahmedabad for next 7 days:
Weather in other cities on June 14, 2024
Weather and AQI predictions in Ahmedabad for next 7 days:
|Date
|Temperature
|Sky
|June 15, 2024
|36.57 °C
|Moderate rain
|June 16, 2024
|36.65 °C
|Sky is clear
|June 17, 2024
|36.77 °C
|Few clouds
|June 18, 2024
|36.8 °C
|Broken clouds
|June 19, 2024
|36.76 °C
|Broken clouds
|June 20, 2024
|37.23 °C
|Broken clouds
|June 21, 2024
|38.25 °C
|Broken clouds
|City
|Temperature
|Sky
|Mumbai
|29.55 °C
|Moderate rain
|Kolkata
|36.29 °C
|Broken clouds
|Chennai
|33.09 °C
|Overcast clouds
|Bengaluru
|23.28 °C
|Overcast clouds
|Hyderabad
|29.64 °C
|Light rain
|Ahmedabad
|35.64 °C
|Light rain
|Delhi
|41.13 °C
|Sky is clear
