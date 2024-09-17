Ahmedabad Weather and AQI Today: Warm start at 24.96 °C, check weather forecast for September 17, 2024

Date Temperature Sky September 18, 2024 27.51 °C Overcast clouds September 19, 2024 32.5 °C Sky is clear September 20, 2024 32.46 °C Sky is clear September 21, 2024 31.46 °C Broken clouds September 22, 2024 31.88 °C Few clouds September 23, 2024 31.66 °C Few clouds September 24, 2024 31.61 °C Few clouds

City Temperature Sky Mumbai 26.77 °C Light rain Kolkata 30.18 °C Broken clouds Chennai 33.34 °C Light rain Bengaluru 26.09 °C Light rain Hyderabad 27.15 °C Broken clouds Ahmedabad 29.8 °C Few clouds Delhi 30.4 °C Broken clouds

The temperature in Ahmedabad today, on September 17, 2024, is 29.8 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 24.96 °C and 33.07 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 60% and the wind speed is 60 km/h. The sun rose at 06:26 AM and will set at 06:41 PM.Tomorrow, on Wednesday, September 18, 2024, Ahmedabad is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 25.4 °C and 32.22 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 75%.Today's forecast promises the sky to be clouds. Please plan your day according to the temperature and predicted weather conditions. Enjoy the sunshine and don't forget your sunscreen and sunglasses as you soak up the weather.Today, in Ahmedabad the Air Quality Index (AQI) stands at 34.0, indicatingair quality in the area. You can engage in regular physical activity, going outdoors and doing daily work. Being aware of the AQI helps one make informed decisions regarding one's overall well-being while planning the day’s activities.Weather and AQI predictions in Ahmedabad for next 7 days:Weather in other cities on September 17, 2024To access comprehensive details about weather conditions please click here

