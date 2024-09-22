Ahmedabad Weather and AQI Today: Warm start at 27.02 °C, check weather forecast for September 22, 2024

Date Temperature Sky September 23, 2024 33.4 °C Broken clouds September 24, 2024 33.07 °C Sky is clear September 25, 2024 30.95 °C Overcast clouds September 26, 2024 32.94 °C Moderate rain September 27, 2024 32.48 °C Moderate rain September 28, 2024 26.72 °C Moderate rain September 29, 2024 30.72 °C Light rain

City Temperature Sky Mumbai 28.79 °C Light rain Kolkata 32.99 °C Light rain Chennai 32.26 °C Moderate rain Bengaluru 24.14 °C Moderate rain Hyderabad 30.21 °C Light rain Ahmedabad 31.92 °C Light rain Delhi 35.08 °C Sky is clear

The temperature in Ahmedabad today, on September 22, 2024, is 31.92 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 27.02 °C and 34.41 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 61% and the wind speed is 61 km/h. The sun rose at 06:28 AM and will set at 06:36 PM.Tomorrow, on Monday, September 23, 2024, Ahmedabad is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 28.03 °C and 35.6 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 55%.With temperatures ranging between 27.02 °C and 34.41 °C, prepare for a hot day and plan outdoor activities accordingly. If you are sensitive to heat, take note of the weather forecast and consider appropriate attire and activities suitable for the prevailing weather.Today, in Ahmedabad the Air Quality Index (AQI) stands at 49.0, indicatingair quality in the area. You can engage in regular physical activity, going outdoors and doing daily work. Being aware of the AQI helps one make informed decisions regarding one's overall well-being while planning the day's activities.

