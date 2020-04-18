Ahrtiyas choose profit over life, operate mandi illegally, four booked

cities

Updated: Apr 18, 2020 19:13 IST

Even after district mandi officer (DMO) Jasbir Kaur tested positive for the coronavirus disease (Covid-19), arhtiyas continued to operate the mandi illegally till late Friday night, throwing all caution to wind and putting residents at risk for infection. The police, however, reached the spot following a tip-off and cleared the area.

While the arhtiyas and their staff managed to flee the spot, police booked four persons who were buying vegetables from the mandi and impounded their vehicles. The four have been booked under Section 188 (disobedience to order duly promulgated by public servant) of the Indian Penal Code.

To reduce the rush at the mandi, the district administration has earlier decided to allow arhtiyas to sell the produce only to enlisted ward vendors and that too only between 4am and 10pm. However on Friday, the arhtiyas reportedly also sold vegetables to the street vendors. Ludhiana sabzi mandi arhtiya association has condemned the incident and sought strict action against the arhtiyas who were operating illegally to earn profits in the time of this crisis.

Association president Gurkamal Singh said, “The arhtiyas are putting the lives of vendors at risk by running the market illegally. Strict action should be taken against them.”

He added that thermal scanners should be put up at the entry point of the mandi and proper sanitising work must be carried out from time to time.

Investigating officer ASI Raj Kumar said that the police had received a tip-off following which they conducted a raid at the spot. “No arhtiya or staff was found at the spot but police have booked four buyers who were carrying the vegetables to their vehicles.”