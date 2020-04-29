Air ambulance lifts Pune patient to Jaipur for emergency surgery

cities

Updated: Apr 29, 2020 18:42 IST

PUNE: An air ambulance was arranged to transport a 46-year-old software engineer needing emergency surgery for a malignant skull base tumour, from Pune to Jaipur on Tuesday morning.

According to surgeon and director of CitiCare Hospital Dr Arvind Patil, the surgery was performed on Wednesday afternoon on the patient whose tumour had become progressive in nature and begun penetrating into his eye ball and brain.

“Signs of further complications like bleeding through nose and proptosis of the eyeball were visible in the patient. It was necessary to intervene surgically immediately otherwise it would have led to life-threatening complications,” said Dr Patil.

The condition was only treatable by an endoscopic surgery and the most experienced surgeon in India Dr Satish Jain practices in Jaipur, according to Patil.

He said that since Dr Jain could not come to Pune due to the lockdown, in a final attempt, the doctors at CitiCare Hospital contacted Dr Nirmalkumar Rakshe, managing director of UnM LifeCare, which provides emergency medical services in four states for road mishap rescue.

“Rakshe saw the patient and helped me to contact International Critical Care Air Transfer Team (ICATT) and arranged an air ambulance for the patient with necessary permission,” Dr Patil said.

Dr Rakshe said that seeking permission for the air transport of the patient wasn’t easy and assistance from Satara Member of Parliament Shrinivas Patil and Pune police commissioner K Venkatesham helped.

Finally, the patient was airlifted in a private plane.

Dr Patil said, “The surgery was successful and the condition of the patient is stable. It was a very complicated disease that extended to the brain and eyeball and exposed frontal lobe of brain.”

The surgery held at afternoon went on for an hour, the doctor said.