Air quality in ‘poor’ zone, may improve by Thursday

Updated: Feb 10, 2020 20:10 IST

Gurugram: Air quality in the city deteriorated slightly on Monday, settling in the ‘poor’ category of the Central Pollution Control Board’s air quality index (AQI) bulletin with an index value of 259. This was up slightly from 242 (‘poor) the previous day.

On Monday, Gurugram and Manesar had the least polluted air among all major NCR towns, as Delhi, Noida, Greater Noida, Faridabad and Ghaziabad recorded ‘very poor’ air, with AQI values above the 300 mark.

This difference, experts said, is due to the presence of westerly winds which, though slow at the moment, were transferring some of Gurugram’s pollution load onto areas east of the city.

With the India Meteorological Department (IMD) predicting an increase in wind speed over the next two days, air quality stands to improve. As per a CPCB forecast, air quality in Gurugram will come back into the ‘moderate’ zone by Thursday, with a predicted AQI of 134.

Both the minimum and maximum temperatures on Monday rose by around a degree, as per data with the IMD.

The minimum temperature on Monday rose to 7.4 degrees Celsius from 6.7 degrees Celsius the previous day. However, it was still three degrees below normal for this time of the year, the IMD said.

The city recorded a maximum temperature of 21.4 degrees Celsius on Monday. Sunday’s day temperature was 20.6 degrees Celsius, according to the IMD.

The minimum temperature on Tuesday could fall to 6 degrees Celsius as a result of cold, northwesterly winds, said the experts. The day temperature, however, could rise by a degree.

As a result of the likely fall in minimum temperature, moderate fog is predicted in the city on Tuesday morning.

Post Tuesday, strong surface winds could lead to a rise in both the minimum and maximum temperatures, said the experts.