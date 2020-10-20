Air quality stays ‘poor’ in Delhi

cities

Updated: Oct 20, 2020, 00:07 IST

New Delhi: Marking slight improvement in the air quality in Delhi, mostly due to meteorological factors, the air quality index (AQI) in the city dropped for the second consecutive day on Monday. The AQI on Monday was 244, compared to 254 on Sunday and 287 on Saturday, according to the daily Central Pollution Control Board bulletin.

The air has remained in the ‘poor’ category (AQI more than 200) since October 7.

According to Union ministry of earth sciences’ air quality early warning system the air has not deteriorated into ‘very poor’ category because the wind speeds have remained high.

“The predominant surface wind was coming from the western direction of Delhi with speeds up to 12kmph,” the early warning system said.

The ministry’s air quality monitoring centre, System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting and Research (Safar), said that there could be a change in surface wind direction by October 21, which is likely to bring calm surface wind conditions leading to low ventilation and deterioration of AQI.

Expecting further deterioration in air quality in the coming days, the Supreme Court-mandated Environment Pollution (Prevention and Control) Authority (EPCA) on Monday asked the Uttar Pradesh and Haryana governments to be ready to close thermal power plants that do not meet the standards laid down in 2015.

In two separate letters, EPCA chief Bhure Lal asked the two states to review preparedness for closing thermal power plants and to inform the authority of this as well as steps that will be taken to ensure compliance with necessary shut-down during the peak winter period.