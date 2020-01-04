Akali sarpanch’s husband murder:5 booked for harbouring accused in Amritsar

cities

Updated: Jan 04, 2020 22:24 IST

Three days after Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) Sarpach’s husband was killed, Amritsar rural police on Saturday booked five persons for harbouring the accused.

Those booked are identified as Gurjit Kaur of Umarpura village and Manjit Singh, Sukhwinder Singh, Bakhsish Singh and Kulbir Singh of Pandoori village.

Gurdeep Singh, 52, of Umarpura village in Majitha constituency in Amritsar was shot dead by three bike-borne men when he was returning home after paying obeisance at the village gurdwara. The assailants had pumped eight bullets into Gurdeep, who was sarpanch of the village from 2014 to 18. The victm’s wife, Gurjit Kaur, 50, is the present sarpanch of the village.

After Gurdeep’s killing, the Majitha police of Amritsar-rural district had booked six persons—Harmanjit Singh and his father Nirmal Singh of Umarpura village; Harwinder Singh Sandhu of Pandoori village; Balraj Singh, alias Buri, of Basant Kot in Amritsar; Inderbir Singh (all from Pavitar gang, a Batala-based group) and one Manbir Singh.

Police had also arrested one of the accused, Manbir Singh, who had ‘admitted’ of providing information about Gurdeep’s movement to other accused.

Gurjit Kaur (a namesake of the woman sarpanch), who was booked among the five persons on Saturday, is the mother of prime accused Harmanjit. She had fought the sarpanch’s election on Congress ticket against the victim’s wife in December 2018. The kin of the deceased have been alleging political rivalry behind the murder.

Deputy superintendent of police (DSP), Majitha, Jogeshwar Singh Goraya said, “We have registered the case against five for allegedly harbouring the accused of Gurdeep’s murder.”

According to police, the five persons have been booked under Section 212 (harbouring offender), 216 (harbouring offender who has escaped from custody or whose apprehension has been ordered) and 120 B (punishment of criminal conspiracy) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).