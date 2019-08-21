Akalis obstructing Bargari probe: Punjab CM

cities

Chandigarh Chief minister Captain Amarinder Singh on Tuesday lambasted the Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) for its “perverse and desperate” attempts to obstruct the investigations into the Bargari sacrilege case and said his government had already moved the court against the CBI closure report to enable the state to pursue the probe to its logical conclusion.

In an informal chat with the media, the CM said the then SAD-BJP government had deliberately handed over the sensitive case to the CBI in the first place and the agency had played to the tune of its masters by closing the matter without completing the probe. Amarinder also lashed out at SAD president Sukhbir Singh Badal for trying to manipulate the facts about Rajiv Gandhi in the context of the 1984 anti-Sikh riots. Sukhbir himself was in the US at that time and had no clue what was happening in India, he said, adding that Badal junior was in the habit of blabbering without any substance.

Asked to comment on the current state of the Indo-Pak relations, the CM hoped that the neighbouring country will honour its commitment and would complete the Kartarpur corridor as planned.

