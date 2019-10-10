e-paper
Thursday, Oct 10, 2019

Akhada Parishad wants ‘Big Boss’ stopped; backs Chinmayanand

  Updated: Oct 10, 2019 19:43 IST
Kenneth John
Kenneth John
Hindustantimes
         

PRAYAGRAJ: Akhil Bharatiya Akhada Parishad (ABAP) — the apex decision-making body of the 13 recognized Hindu monastic orders of the country —has warned producers of ongoing reality show ‘Big Boss’ to stop its telecast immediately as it was against ‘Sanatan Parampara’.

The Parishad, in its meeting held in Haridwar on Thursday to discuss preparations for the forthcoming Haridwar Kumbh-2021, also unanimously decided to extend all support to Swami Chinmayanand, presently facing charges of raping a law student.

Talking to HT from Haridwar over phone, ABAP chief Mahant Narendra Giri said ‘Big Boss’ was projecting Indian culture and values in poor light which was against ‘Sanatan’ traditions.

“The entire show is based on western culture and was defaming our Indian culture and tradition. Such a show will have to be stopped and if not stopped now, it would ruin our generations,” he added.

Giri threatened that the parishad would launch an agitation against the show. He also demanded an investigation against its producers.

He also said that the parishad had unanimously decided to support Chinmyanand as it felt that the latter was drugged and trapped by the law student and her three male accomplices, who were at present in jail.

“The parishad discussed at length about the case of Chinmayanand, who seems to have been trapped by the law student for extorting money, which is evident in the video clipping. If need be, we will also provide legal support to him for contesting the case,” he added.

First Published: Oct 10, 2019 19:43 IST

India News