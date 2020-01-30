e-paper
All-India U16 tennis: Adkar now playing for double crown

All-India U16 tennis: Adkar now playing for double crown

cities Updated: Jan 30, 2020 21:20 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustantimes
         

PUNE Vaishnavi Adkar will face her doubles partner, Lakshmi Arunkumar, in the final of the Under-16 All India Ranking National Series tennis tournament at the Deccan Gymkhana on Friday.

Adkar and Arunkumar, on Thursday, defeated Suryanshi Tanwar and Sai Bhoyar, 6-2, 6-3, to win the doubles crown.

Adkar defeated Sai Bhoyar 6-1, 6-0 in the singles semifinals, while Arunkumar got the better of Madhurima Sawant 7-6 (7-4), 6-0, in the other semis.

It was busy day for local girl Adkar, as she played three matches on the trot, starting with her singles quarterfinal match against Sonal Patil, whom she defeated 6-1, 6-1.

This was followed by the semifinal against Bhoyar and in the afternoon session, was the doubles final.

Lakshmi Arunkumar is not been in the best of form, whereas Adkar is yet to drop a set in the ongoing tournament.

Among the boys, Sahil Tambat will face Arunava Majumder.

Tambat defeated Cahir Warik 7-6(7-5), 7-6(7-3) and Majumder outplayed Arjun Premkumar 6-0, 6-1.

Tambat was tested by Mumbai boy Warik who played tough tennis before missing few crucial points in the tie-breaker in both the sets.

Results (semifinals):

Girls: Vaishnavi Adkar bt Sai Bhoyar 6-1 6-0; Lakshmi Arunkumar bt Madhurima Sawant 7-6 (7-4), 6-0

Boys: Sahil Tambat bt Cahir Warik 7-6(7-5), 7-6(7-3); Arunava Majumder bt Arjun Premkumar 6-0, 6-1

