Allahabad High Court gives 2 weeks to SSP to arrest accused in case involving gangrape of minor

cities

Updated: Aug 08, 2019 00:43 IST

The Allahabad High Court has directed the Prayagraj senior superintendent of police to ensure arrest of Lalgopalganj Town Area, Nawabganj, Prayagraj chairman Mukhtar Ahmad, who is an accused in a gangrape of a minor, within two weeks and produce him before the court concerned.

In addition, the court warned the SSP that if he failed to comply with this order, he will appear before this court, explaining why the accused has not been arrested till now.

While directing to list the case on August 13, 2019, a division bench comprising justice Ramesh Sinha and justice Raj Beer Singh directed that a copy of the order be sent to the director general of police, Uttar Pradesh, for information and compliance of the order.

The petition was filed by the victim, requesting the court to direct the police authorities concerned to arrest the main accused of this case - Mukhtar Ahmad. According to the petitioner, the accused is also a history-sheeter, absconder and an offender carrying a reward of Rs 20,000.

Her counsel submitted before the court that Mukhtar Ahmad is an influential person and has not yet been arrested though the chargesheet has already been submitted against him. The state counsel also drew the attention of the court that the accused, had approached this court, which was dismissed on September 18, 2018.

The court passed the above directives, fixing August 13, 2019, as the next date of listing.

First Published: Aug 07, 2019 20:58 IST