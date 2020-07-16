e-paper
Home / Cities / Alleged kingpin of match-fixing racket Dandiwal sent to judicial custody

Alleged kingpin of match-fixing racket Dandiwal sent to judicial custody

Dandiwal was in police custody since his arrest on July 6 while Durgesh was arrested by the police from his house at Aterna village in Sonepat, Haryana on July 10

cities Updated: Jul 16, 2020 22:28 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Chandigarh
A local court on Thursday sent Ravinder Dandiwal, the kingpin of an international tennis match-fixing racket, and another suspect Durgesh to judicial custody in Ludhiana jail. They were produced before a local court in Kharar.

Dandiwal was in police custody since his arrest on July 6 while Durgesh was arrested by the police from his house at Aterna village in Sonepat, Haryana on July 10.

Mohali Superintendent of Police (rural) Ravjot Kaur Grewal said, “We have recovered high-resolution cameras from Durgesh’s acquaintances. The statements of 22 players will be recorded soon as they are identified.”

“The representatives have given us email IDs that were used to communicate with match organisers. The email IDs have been sent for digital forensic science,” she said.

The SP added that the statements of the stadium owners were recorded for a thorough investigation.

Inspector Sukhveer Singh said, “The cameras were recovered from a resident of Faridkot. It was found that Durgesh had purchased the cameras from a Hisar-based company, CWD.”

Mohali police had also called the legal representatives of few online streaming platforms including ‘FanCode’ and sought their written replies in connection with the verification process of streaming the match, held at Sawara village here.

As per the information, the complainant in the case, Parvinder Singh, had taken the stadium from the owners on lease.

