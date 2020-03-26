Amid Covid-19 crisis, Muslim woman names newborn Ranvijay Khan after Noida ADCP comes to her rescue

cities

Updated: Mar 26, 2020 23:00 IST

NOIDA: When 26-year-old Muslim woman Tamanna says “my newborn son is Khan, Ranvijay Khan,” it means a lot for society trying to maintain communal harmony, even in such testing times.

Tamanna, a Bareilly resident, was in her final weeks of pregnancy and the doctors had announced March 25 as the expected date of delivery. On this day, she was expecting her husband Anees Khan, who works as an embroidery worker at a garment factory in Noida’s Sector 5 to be by her side. But due to the nationwide lockdown following the Covid-19 outbreak, he was stuck at Gautam Budh Nagar.

Meanwhile, Tamanna started feeling labour pains from Wednesday evening and was left to fend for herself. “Before going to Noida two weeks ago for his work, my husband had assured me that he would definitely be there for the birth of our first child. However, when I heard of this lockdown, I started feeling helpless and lost all hope as there was no one at my house to help me. I was unable even to arrange for a vehicle to take me to the hospital. Suddenly, I got an idea and made a small video, urging the Noida police to help my husband get to Bareilly,” she said.

Tamanna, after the birth of a healthy baby boy in the wee hours on Thursday, said it could not have been possible without the help of the Noida police, especially additional deputy commissioner of police Kumar Ranvijay Singh, who helped her husband reach Bareilly almost two hours before the birth of the baby. Touched by this gesture, she decided to name the baby after the officer.

Singh said he had received the video appeal on WhatsApp. He also received a call from the Bareilly police at 9.15pm on Wednesday that a woman was in the advance stage of pregnancy and was in pain. “However, as there was no phone number of the woman mentioned in the video, we started scanning the video and found a doctor’s prescription, after which we contacted the hospital. But the hospital could not provide her number,” he said.

Singh, however, said he did not stop making efforts to help the woman. “I suddenly received a call from Bareilly police that they have located the number of the woman. I was at a medicine shop at that time, from where I immediately dialled Tamanna and got her husband’s Noida address and phone number. I, at once, asked a sub-inspector to arrange a car and told him to paste a notice signed by me on the vehicle to transport Anees. After my call, Anees, along with his relatives, reached me in no time. I gave him my number and asked him to contact me in case of any problem on the way,” he said.

The officer added that all four persons left Noida at 11pm and reached their Bareilly home by around 2.30am. They immediately took Tamanna to a hospital, which is seven km from her home, where she delivered the child.

“Since he came as a ‘messiah’ to help me in such an adverse situation, as a token of respect to the police, I have christened my son Ranvijay Khan. My husband rushed me to the hospital, where I delivered the baby. I shall always teach him to be an insaan (human being) first, than becoming a Hindu or Musalman,” she told this reporter, after being discharged from the hospital.