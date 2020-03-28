Amid lockdown, animal lovers continue to feed stray animals

cities

Amid the nationwide lockdown and police crackdown against violators, animal lovers across Gautam Budh Nagar district are still feeding stray animals with some groups even allocating separate funds for the same.

Efforts are being made not only for stray dogs, but also for the larger cattle as well.

“Today we fed more than 100 stray cattle in areas such as sectors 2, 4, 5, 30, 39, 41, 18, 19, etc. Greater Noida has a lot of green belts, so this is not a problem there. But the city has a lot of hungry cattle now that mandis are not producing enough vegetable waste and people aren’t coming out as much,” said Kaveri Bhardwaj, president, People for Animals, Gautam Budh Nagar.

The government veterinary officials and the Noida authority gaushala are also working to ensure that stray animals don’t go hungry.

“We are taking all necessary hygiene and sanitary precautions to maintain social distancing and still feeding animals. In addition to cattle, we are feeding almost 100 dogs daily and so far obtaining their food source has not been an issue. We will also try to procure vegetable waste in a day or two,” said Bhardwaj.

The Apartment Owners Association (AOA) of Stellar Kings Court in Sector 50 has formed a Covid-19 fund with separate segment for animal lovers.

“Several animal lovers in the society have contributed and we will use this fund to feed stray animals like dogs and cows in the deserted streets,” said Rajiva Singh, president, AOA of Stellar Kings Court.

Veterinary services and animal feeding are in the essential services guidelines of the three-week nationwide lockdown.

“As individuals cannot move out, we have issued several animal lovers digital volunteer passes from PFA so that they don’t face any problems with authorities while continuing this during the duration of the lockdown, which has made it difficult for animals to fend for themselves. So, it is all the more important that we keep on taking care of them,” said Sampriti Datta, a resident of Palm Olympia society in Greater Noida.