Amit Shah disappointed at us participating in democratic process: PAGD

Updated: Nov 17, 2020, 18:09 IST

The People’s Alliance for Gupkar Declaration (PAGD), which was formed last month to fight for the restoration of Jammu & Kashmir’s special status, on Tuesday hit out at Union home minister Amit Shah for his attack on the grouping calling it is a “global gathbandhan [alliance] against national interest”. It linked Shah’s attack to PAGD’s decision to contest the local elections and said he was disappointed over their move to participate in the democratic process.

“Fighting elections in an alliance is also anti-national now. BJP [Bharatiya Janata Party] can stitch as many alliances in its hunger for power but somehow we are undermining national interest by putting up a united front,” former chief minister and PADG vice-president Mehbooba Mufti tweeted. “BJPs stale tactic of dividing India by projecting themselves as saviours and political opponents as internal & imagined enemies is far too predictable now. Love jihad, tukde tukde, and now Gupkar Gang dominates the political discourse instead of rising unemployment and inflation.”

Shah earlier lashed out at the political parties that have come together under the banner of PAGD and said by supporting the restoration of Article 370, which gave the region the special status, they want to take away the rights of Dalits, women, and tribals.

Another former chief minister, Omar Abdullah, said they are not a gang but a legitimate political alliance having fought and continuing to fight elections much to Shah’s disappointment. “Only in J&K [Jammu & Kashmir] can leaders be detained & called anti-national for participating in elections & supporting the democratic process. The truth is all those who oppose the ideology of the BJP are labelled ‘corrupt & anti-national’,” he said.

Abdullah said he can understand the frustration behind this attack. “He had been briefed that the People’s Alliance was preparing to boycott elections. This would have allowed the BJP & newly formed King’s party a free run in J&K. We didn’t oblige them,” he said.

Jammu & Kashmir Congress president Ghulam Ahmad Mir said that his party does not need lessons on nationalism from BJP. “Anti-BJP is not anti-national,” he said. “Were Omar Abdullah and Mufti nationalist or anti-national when you were in coalition with them. You [Shah] should clear this first.”

Communist Party of India (Marxist) leader MY Tarigami said the BJP was frustrated over their decision to trust the democratic process.

“What have we done except that we have [decided to] participate in the elections. Does it mean that they expected us not to join [the electoral process]? Does it mean that those who are in authority characterise it as anti-national? Is being part of Indian democracy dangerous for those who are in authority?”

The constituents of PAGD are fighting the District Development Council jointly on individual party symbols. Last week, the Congress said it will join hands with PAGD for the elections.