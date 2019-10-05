e-paper
Amritsar IIM: HRD minister, Capt to attend groundbreaking ceremony on Oct 7

cities Updated: Oct 05, 2019 01:28 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustantimes
         

Union minister of human resource development (HRD) Ramesh Pokhriyal and Punjab chief minister (CM) Captain Amarinder Singh will attend the groundbreaking ceremony of Amritsar Indian Institute of Management (IIM) permanent campus on October 7.

“Pokhriyal will be the chief guest, while Captain Amarinder Singh will be the guest of honour for the groundbreaking ceremony,” said Nagarajan Ramamoorthy, director, IIM Amritsar.

“CM in a tweet had expressed his happiness on learning about the groundbreaking ceremony of the permanent campus of IIM, Amritsar. He also wished for IIM Amritsar to emerge as a world-class management school in the coming years. The construction of the campus will begin soon and we would be moving in the permanent campus within two to three years,” Ramamoorthy said, adding that the permanent campus will help IIM Amritsar grow exponentially by expanding its programs.

The IIM campus will come up on an approximately 60,000 square metres and will boast of world-class infrastructure, state-of-the-art facilities in the library, academic block and the hostels.

It is worth mentioning that the institute, which was established in 2015, is still being run in the building of Government Polytechnic College affiliated to Punjab Technical University, Jalandhar, near the campus of Guru Nanak Dev University.

 

First Published: Oct 05, 2019 01:27 IST

