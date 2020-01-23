AMRITSAR TRAIN ACCIDENTNow, retired judge to probe MC officials’ role

cities

The Punjab local government department has appointed a retired judge to probe the role of Amritsar municipal corporation officials in the 2018 Dussehra train tragedy in which 61 persons were killed.

The five MC officials, three of whom have retired now, were chargesheeted in the departmental inquiry and were indicted in the magisterial probe too. The MC officials include estate officer Sushant Bhatia, additional divisional fire officer Kashmir Singh (now retired), superintendent Pushpinder Singh, superintendent Garish Kumar (now retired) and inspector Kewal Krishan (now retired).

“Even as the magisterial probe was initiated, the local government department also ordered a departmental inquiry against these officials with a motive of giving them relief. However, as the report of magisterial probe, which underlined role of these officials in term of negligence, came in public domain, the department has assigned the inquiry to a retired judge,” said Parmjit Singh Verka, investigator of the Punjab Human Rights Organisation, which again made the copy of fresh order available to the media.

As per the order signed by additional chief secretary, local government, Sanjay Kumar, replies of these officials on the chargsheet against them were not satisfactory. So, the inquiry has been assigned to Amarjit Singh Katari, additional district and session judge (retd). He has been urged to give a report in two months.

As per the magisterial probe, Bhatia and Krishan failed in discharging their duty to ensure that no event is organised in the land without permission of the municipal corporation.