AMU V-C’s wife meets agitating students

Updated: Jan 21, 2020 18:24 IST

Agra In order to reach out to the agitating students of Aligarh Muslim University (AMU), Dr Hameeda Tariq, paediatrician and wife of vice-chancellor Tariq Mansoor on Tuesday met the students sitting on ‘dharna’ against the citizenship law and expressed regret over the injuries they sustained in a clash with police on December 15 night.

“As a mother, I can feel the trauma you suffered. I deeply regret that students suffered injuries and faced inconvenience when they were asked to vacate hostels,” she said while speaking to the students at the dharna site on AMU campus.

On December 15, the university administration gave permission to the police only to bring the situation to normalcy and restore public order, she said. The police personnel were not given permission to enter any residential hostel, added Dr Hameeda.

She pointed out that there was no intention of causing injuries to students.

“As the university has instituted a committee for a dialogue with students, they should express their grievances to the vice-chancellor through the committee in matters relating to FIRs lodged, compensation to injured students and other complaints related to the incidents, which took place on the intervening night of December 15 and 16,” said Dr Hameeda.

She asked the students to appear for exams so that they do not suffer academic loss.

Dr Hameeda assured that AMU had no issue if the students protest peacefully on any provision, which they found objectionable and the V-C was ready to redress all grievances of students.

However, the students too had counter questions and voiced their anguish over the working of the V-C. They questioned permission given to the police to enter the university campus on December 15.

They were not in agreement that the campus was not a fit place for staging protest over an Act already passed by parliament.

“Our parents send us to an institution to study and not to be beaten by police,” complained one of the students.

Earlier last week, vice-chancellor Tariq Mansoor had reached out to students at the dharna site, but anti-CAA protests continued and Tuesday was no different.

Students of Medical College staged ‘White Coat March’ from Glass House, Jawaharlal Nehru Medical College (JNMC) till Bab-e-Syed gate.

Later in the day, a ‘Freedom March’ was taken out from Chungi to Bab-e-Syed Gate with students raising slogans like ‘AMU bachao, V-C hatao’.