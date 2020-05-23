e-paper
Home / Cities / Anandpur Sahib MP shows gratitude on completing one year of his tenure

Anandpur Sahib MP shows gratitude on completing one year of his tenure

Tewari said that there will be no lack of development in the constituency and added that he will try his best to fulfil all the promises

cities Updated: May 23, 2020 21:56 IST
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Rupnagar
Hindustantimes
         

Anandpur Sahib Lok Sabha member Manish Tewari thanked voters of his constituency on completing one year of his five-year tenure.

Tewari said that there will be no lack of development in the constituency and added that he will try his best to fulfil all the promises.

Mentioning about his achievements, he said that in the last one year, he had got approval to start BSc agriculture at Punjab Agricultural University’s research station located at Ballowal Saunkari, Balachaur, to encourage agricultural activities in the area. The construction work of road from Banga to Naina Devi was also in the pipeline, he added.

Tewari said he had also appealed to external affairs minister S Jaishankar to open a passport centre in Nawanshahr, but the Central government was less attuned to the MPs of the opposition parties. He further said that he had also tried to meet the development needs in the region with his MPLAD fund.

In the end, he said that there will be no shortage of funds for the development of area under the leadership of Captain Amarinder Singh in Punjab.

