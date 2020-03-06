Anganwadi staff protesting for job regularisation, pay hike detained

cities

Updated: Mar 06, 2020 22:51 IST

Hundreds of anganwadi workers and helpers on Friday courted arrest in various parts of Punjab as part of a statewide protest in support of their demands of job regularisation and hike in their salaries and allowances.

In Sangrur town, the protesting workers carried out a march that culminated outside the district administrative complex where police detained them. They, however, were released later.

The protesters demanded increase in their pay scale and re-admission of children aged between 3 and 6- at anganwari centres. Some of the workers also raised slogans against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act (CAA).

Usha Rani, national president of Anganwadi Mulazim and Workers’ Union, said, “We gathered to show women’s power to mark International Women’s Day that falls on March 8. Around 50,000 workers demonstration across the state with nearly 3,000 women courting arrest in Sangrur district alone. We want to tell the government that women are aware of their rights and duties. It is but shameful that the government wants to adopt rationalisation policy in anganwari centers.”

In Bathinda, the protesting workers tried to cross the gates of district administrative complex by jumping over it but were detained by police. Civil Lines police station in-charge Ravinder Singh said 17 protesters were detained. They were also released later, he added.

They are demanding salary hike up to ₹10, 000 per month for workers and ₹5,000 for helpers. Besides, they are demanding basic facilities like safe drinking water and toilets at anganwadi centres.