Home / Cities / Angered truck driver, stabs liquor vend employee to death in Ludhiana

Angered truck driver, stabs liquor vend employee to death in Ludhiana

Victim had asked him for help in unloading liquor cartons, but the latter ignored him, which led to a heated argument.

cities Updated: Jul 21, 2020 00:27 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Ludhiana
         

Police have launched a manhunt to nab a truck driver, who allegedly stabbed a liquor vend employee to death with a sword, in Ludhiana’s South City area on Sunday night.

The victim, Subhash Jaiswal, 37, lived inside the liquor vend, while the accused, Manpreet Singh Mani, 32, delivered liquor stock at the store in a truck.

Balwinder Singh, another employee at the liquor vend, claims to have witnessed the crime.

“On Sunday when Subhash was unloading the liquor cartons from the truck, he asked Manpreet for help. However, Manpreet was busy on the phone and ignored him, which led to a heated argument. When Subash’s co-worker Balwinder intervened, Manpreet left in the truck,” said inspector Paramdeep Singh, SHO, PAU police station.

Balwinder told the police that Manpreet returned around 11pm and called out Subhash to the window in the vend’s shutter.

As Subhash went near the window, Manpreet stabbed him in the chest with a sword through it, killing him on the spot. He escaped in his vehicle.

Acting on Balwinder’s statement, police have registered a murder case at the PAU station and are working to nab the accused.

