Angry at wife for delay in dinner, Kamothe resident sets her ablaze

Dec 14, 2019
Farhan Shaikh
A Kamothe resident was booked after he allegedly set his wife on fire for delay in preparing a chicken meal.

The woman succumbed to injuries on Wednesday, after which a case of murder was registered. Police are looking for the accused,

On December 4, Pallavi Sarode, 30, was looking after her children when her husband Manohar, who is in mid-thirties, came home drunk at around 7 pm with some raw chicken with him and ordered Pallavi to cook it. After Pallavi served him the meal, Manohar claimed there were not enough pieces of meat in the dish and blamed her for serving the food late. The accused then started to abuse her and hit her repeatedly. As his temper flared, he pour kerosene on her and set her ablaze and fled from the spot.

Hearing her screams, the neighbours helped douse the fire and the couple’s relatives, including parents of the accused were informed about the incident. Pallavi was then admitted to Sion Hospital in Mumbai, where she succumbed to her injuries during treatment. Her body has been handed over to her family for last rites in Nanded.

“While the victim suffered 45% burn injuries, her vital organs were severely affected. We registered a case of murder against her husband based on her statement,” said Babasaheb Tupe, senior inspector, Kamothe police.

According to investigations, Manohar was abusive towards his wife and often abused her, but the had never reported the matter to the police station.

While Sion police had registered a case of murder following Pallavi’s death, it has been transferred to Kamothe police station. “We have formed a team to trace the accused,” added Tupe.

