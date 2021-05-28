Another associate of Sushil Kumar arrested in wrestler murder case

The Delhi Police have arrested another associate of two-time Olympic medalist Sushil Kumar in connection with the murder of a 23-year-old wrestler at Chhatrasal Stadium earlier this month, news agency ANI reported on Friday. Vijender alias Binder, who is also a wrestler, was arrested in connection with Sagar Rana's death, taking the number of people arrested to nine, including wrestler Sushil Kumar, till now.

The Delhi Police another associate of Kumar, Rohit Karor, earlier in the day arrested in connection with the alleged murder at Chhatrasal Stadium. "Karor was present at the Chhatrasal Stadium when the incident took place," the police said, according to news agency ANI. Earlier, the police issued a non-bailable warrant against Kakor and Binder.

Rana died and two of his friends were injured after they were allegedly assaulted by Kumar and others inside the stadium. The incident took place late on May 4 over a dispute related to a property located in Delhi's Model Town.

Kumar, a prime suspect in the case, and his associate Ajay Bakkarwala were arrested by a team of Special Cell of the Delhi Police on May 23 from the Mundka area of the national capital, following which a Delhi court granted six days of police custody to Kumar. The Delhi Police's crime branch is investigating the case.

(With inputs from ANI)