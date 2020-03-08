Another Shiv Sena leader attacked in Ludhiana, car damaged

cities

Updated: Mar 08, 2020 22:41 IST

Unidentified miscreants attacked the car of local Shiv Sena leader in Kohara on Saturday night. However, he managed to escape unhurt.

The complainant, Narinder Bhardwaj, 45, chairman of Shiv Sena Hindustan Labour Wing, said that he works in a factory in Focal Point. On Saturday night, on his way back home, he stopped at the Kohara gas station for fuel.

Two bike-borne men, of which one was turbaned, stopped in front of his car and slammed an iron rod into his Hyundai Santro car’s windshield. As both men had their faces covered with a piece of cloth, Bharadwaj couldn’t identify them.

“The accused had attacked me with an intention to kill. I drove away quickly so was saved. The two men started following me but I immediately sounded the police and after some time, the men sped away too,” he said.

He added that before the attack, he had got a call from a foreign number. “The caller said he was in Tarn Taran and was asking me for my address but I disconnected the call as I found the number suspicious,” he added.

Bhardwaj added that he had been provided with a gunman earlier during targeted killings in Punjab but police had withdrawn the security three months ago. He said he suspects the hand of radicals behind the attack.

Police have registered a case under Section 307 (attempt to murder), 341 (punishment for wrongful restraint) and 427 (mischief causing damage to the amount of fifty rupees) of the Indian Penal Code. Police are scanning the closed-circuit television cameras in the area to trace the accused.

RECENT ATTACK ON SENA LEADERS

Saturday’s attack comes close on the heels of two other attacks on Shiv Sena leaders in the state.

On February 22, unidentified assailants had opened fire at in Sector 39 on Chandigarh road in Ludhiana, hitting a Sena leader’s car parked outside his office. Shiv Sena (Hindustan) president Amit Arora, Shiv Sena (Punjab) state youth president Mani Sheera were sitting inside the office at the time.

On February 10, the youth wing president of Punjab unit’s Shiv Sena (Hindustan), Honey Mahajan, was shot at from point blank range by unidentified persons in Gurdaspur. He was critically injured. A bullet hit a fellow shopkeeper, identified as Ashok Kumar, who died on the spot.