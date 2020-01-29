e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jan 29, 2020-Wednesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Home / Cities / Anti-CAA protest: Shops closed in Old City areas of Bareilly, Bahedi

Anti-CAA protest: Shops closed in Old City areas of Bareilly, Bahedi

cities Updated: Jan 29, 2020 17:58 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustantimes
         

BAREILLY Shops remained closed in Old City areas of Bareilly and Bahedi on Wednesday as a mark of anti-CAA protest on the call given by several Muslim and Dalit organisations led by Bharat Mukti Morcha and Maulana Sajjad Nomani.

“Over 80 organisations participated in the ‘Bharat Bandh’. As a result, markets in most cities remained closed on Wednesday. The overwhelming response is proof that majority of people are against the new citizenship law and the NRC,” said Maulana Sajjad Nomani, chairman of Rahman Foundation.

Also a member of the executive committee of the All India Muslim Personal Law Board (AIMPLB), Maulana Sajjad said he would soon chalk out the next phase of the protest in consultation with the organisations that had come out in support of the ‘bandh’ call on Wednesday.

The cleric, who addressed Shaheen Bagh protestors on January 9, said he had urged people not to disrupt traffic or take out any protest march and ensure that no inconvenience was caused to anyone and that the ‘bandh’ be kept peaceful.

top news
Akali Dal resets stand on Delhi elections, now it again supports BJP
Akali Dal resets stand on Delhi elections, now it again supports BJP
‘CM wanted me to read it’: Kerala guv on his anti-CAA speech in assembly
‘CM wanted me to read it’: Kerala guv on his anti-CAA speech in assembly
Rohit’s twin Super Over sixes seal maiden T20I series win in NZ
Rohit’s twin Super Over sixes seal maiden T20I series win in NZ
‘Can I walk’: Kunal Kamra’s barb as 4 airlines ban him from flying
‘Can I walk’: Kunal Kamra’s barb as 4 airlines ban him from flying
‘Humare legends ke khilaf bakwas mat kare’: Ex Pak pacer ‘warns’ Sehwag
‘Humare legends ke khilaf bakwas mat kare’: Ex Pak pacer ‘warns’ Sehwag
Narayana Murthy touches Ratan Tata’s feet. ‘Best thing on Internet’, says Twitter
Narayana Murthy touches Ratan Tata’s feet. ‘Best thing on Internet’, says Twitter
Honda launches BS6-compliant Amaze compact sedan, price starts at Rs 6.09 lakh
Honda launches BS6-compliant Amaze compact sedan, price starts at Rs 6.09 lakh
HT Leadership Studio: Most powerful voices on one platform, Coming Soon
HT Leadership Studio: Most powerful voices on one platform, Coming Soon
trending topics
Budget 2020 ExpectationsUmang 2020CoronavirusSamsung Galaxy A51Ind vs NZ Weather ReportBasant Panchami DishesPriyanka ChopraIndia vs New Zealand Live

don't miss

latest news

india news

cities