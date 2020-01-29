Anti-CAA protest: Shops closed in Old City areas of Bareilly, Bahedi

cities

BAREILLY Shops remained closed in Old City areas of Bareilly and Bahedi on Wednesday as a mark of anti-CAA protest on the call given by several Muslim and Dalit organisations led by Bharat Mukti Morcha and Maulana Sajjad Nomani.

“Over 80 organisations participated in the ‘Bharat Bandh’. As a result, markets in most cities remained closed on Wednesday. The overwhelming response is proof that majority of people are against the new citizenship law and the NRC,” said Maulana Sajjad Nomani, chairman of Rahman Foundation.

Also a member of the executive committee of the All India Muslim Personal Law Board (AIMPLB), Maulana Sajjad said he would soon chalk out the next phase of the protest in consultation with the organisations that had come out in support of the ‘bandh’ call on Wednesday.

The cleric, who addressed Shaheen Bagh protestors on January 9, said he had urged people not to disrupt traffic or take out any protest march and ensure that no inconvenience was caused to anyone and that the ‘bandh’ be kept peaceful.