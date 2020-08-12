e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Aug 12, 2020-Wednesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Chandigarh / Apex court order on SYL must be implemented: Dushyant

Apex court order on SYL must be implemented: Dushyant

Haryana deputy chief minister Dushyant Chautala on Wednesday said that Haryana government was committed to bringing Sutlej Yamuna Link (SYL) water to the state.

chandigarh Updated: Aug 12, 2020 18:36 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Amritsar
Haryana deputy chief minister Dushyant Chautala was addressing mediapersons after paying obeisance at the Golden Temple.
Haryana deputy chief minister Dushyant Chautala was addressing mediapersons after paying obeisance at the Golden Temple.(PTI file photo)
         

Haryana deputy chief minister Dushyant Chautala on Wednesday said that Haryana government was committed to bringing Sutlej Yamuna Link (SYL) water to the state.

Chautala was addressing mediapersons after paying obeisance at the Golden Temple. He said the Supreme Court’s order two years ago on the issue should be implemented. He said water flowing from India into Pakistan should be put to better use among the states using technology.

On liquor smuggling, Chautala said whenever a complaint is received, immediate action is taken. He said the excise department conducted raids and more than 1,250 FIRs were registered during the lockdown.

Earlier, Dushyant, his wife Meghna and brother Digvijay Singh took part in prayers at the Golden Temple premises. He was honoured by the officials of the Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC).

tags
top news
Imran Khan govt’s warning backfires, sends army chief to firefight in Saudi: Report
Imran Khan govt’s warning backfires, sends army chief to firefight in Saudi: Report
‘Miracle that am alive’: Karnataka Congress MLA describes attack, his escape
‘Miracle that am alive’: Karnataka Congress MLA describes attack, his escape
‘Nobody talks when farmers die’: Sharad Pawar on Sushant Singh Rajput case
‘Nobody talks when farmers die’: Sharad Pawar on Sushant Singh Rajput case
India can play a crucial role in easing global strategic reliance on China: British lawmaker
India can play a crucial role in easing global strategic reliance on China: British lawmaker
4 big reasons why Congress brought Sachin Pilot back into the fold
4 big reasons why Congress brought Sachin Pilot back into the fold
ASHA worker booked for giving water mixed with hand sanitiser to 10-month-old baby
ASHA worker booked for giving water mixed with hand sanitiser to 10-month-old baby
‘He’s off my Christmas list’: Broad reacts after father slaps fine
‘He’s off my Christmas list’: Broad reacts after father slaps fine
Bengaluru clashes: Watch how group of Muslim youth protected police station
Bengaluru clashes: Watch how group of Muslim youth protected police station
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveIndia Covid-19 TallyCovid-19 VaccinePM ModiSanjay DuttBengaluru ViolenceCovid-19

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

chandigarh news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In