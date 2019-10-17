Armed men loot ₹13 lakh from HDFC Maharajganj

Updated: Oct 17, 2019 18:16 IST

Four armed men looted ₹13 lakh from an HDFC Bank branch in Pharenda area of Mahrajganj district on Thursday noon after holding the bank staff and customers at gunpoint, police said.

SP Rohit Singh Sahjawan said the men came on two bikes and had their faces covered with masks and helmets. They went straight to cashier Shivam Ojha and took him at gunpoint.

“They asked the cashier to hand over the cash and told the customers to stand aside. This almost led to a stampede-like situation in the bank which was buzzing at peak hour. The looters got annoyed when the cashier could give only ₹5-6 lakh that was with him at that time at the counter,” Singh said.

The robbers then asked the cashier to open the cash chest.

“Fearing for their life, bank officials opened the currency chest from where the robbers collected a total ₹16 lakh and sped off on their bikes brandishing firearms. However, in all the commotion, the robbers left ₹3 lakh on the counter,” said Singh.

The SP said, “The police have begun a probe after registering a case and were scanning the CCTV footage in and around banks and other routes to identify the criminals.”

Also, an extensive vehicle- checking drive has been launched by police on different routes to nab the looters at the earliest, he said.

First Published: Oct 17, 2019 18:16 IST