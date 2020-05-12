e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

May 12, 2020-Tuesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Cities / Army man who tested positive for Covid commits suicide at Base Hospital

Army man who tested positive for Covid commits suicide at Base Hospital

cities Updated: May 12, 2020 23:45 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustantimes
         

New Delhi: A 31-year-old army jawan who had tested positive for Covid-19 hanged himself from a tree at the army’s Base Hospital in west Delhi’s Naraina in the early hours of Tuesday, the police said.

The jawan was being treated for lung cancer and had been admitted to the army’s Research and Referral (RR) Hospital in Dhaula Kuan before being moved to the Naraina hospital on May 5 after testing positive for Covid-19, said Deepak Purohit, deputy commissioner of police (west).

“He was last seen by other patients at 1am on Tuesday when he visited the toilet behind the Covid ward of the hospital,” he said.

He was found hanging from a tree behind the toilet around 4am that morning.

“He didn’t leave behind a suicide note, but we feel he killed himself due to distress over his illness”, Purohit said

The jawan was from Maharashtra, but his family lives in Rajasthan’s Alwar, where he was posted as a signalman until he was admitted to the RR Hospital for cancer treatment.

A spokesperson of the Indian Army confirmed the incident and called it “sad and painful”.

“The autopsy is awaited. The army has a deep sense of responsibility towards our rank and file. All necessary support will be extended to the family ,” the spokesperson said.

“His family has been informed about his death and an autopsy will be conducted when his family arrives. We have initiated inquest proceedings,” Purohit said.

top news
Behind Rs 20 lakh crore package, PM Modi’s hard push for self reliance
Behind Rs 20 lakh crore package, PM Modi’s hard push for self reliance
Centre to focus on economic revival, replaces daily health briefing with bulletins
Centre to focus on economic revival, replaces daily health briefing with bulletins
Jubilant Life Sciences Limited ties up with Gilead for remdesivir
Jubilant Life Sciences Limited ties up with Gilead for remdesivir
No cabin luggage, those over 80 not allowed in draft SOP for domestic flights
No cabin luggage, those over 80 not allowed in draft SOP for domestic flights
‘Worst decision ever, by any captain’: Warne slams Ponting’s 2005 call
‘Worst decision ever, by any captain’: Warne slams Ponting’s 2005 call
Poco launches the Poco F2 Pro: Price, specs and all details
Poco launches the Poco F2 Pro: Price, specs and all details
Elon Musk vs authorities vs Covid-19: A timeline, from ‘dumb’ to defiance
Elon Musk vs authorities vs Covid-19: A timeline, from ‘dumb’ to defiance
Covid: PM Modi on lockdown phase 4, ₹20 lakh crore stimulus | Full speech
Covid: PM Modi on lockdown phase 4, ₹20 lakh crore stimulus | Full speech
trending topics
COVID-19 State TallyCoronavirus LiveCovid-19 Cases IndiaCovid-19PM ModiIndian RailwaysCovid-19 Lockdown

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

cities

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In