Army recruitment rally from Nov 27 to Dec 6

Updated: Nov 03, 2019 22:59 IST

An army recruitment rally for youths of four districts of Ludhiana, Moga, Rupnagar and Mohali will be organised at the Army Recruitment Office, Dholewal complex, here from November 27 to December 6. This rally will be organised for posts of soldier (general duty), soldier technical, soldier (clerk/storekeeper technical), soldier nursing assistant and soldier tradesman. The process of online registration has already been completed.

Recruiting medical officer and director Col Sajeev Narayan said a total of 19,028 candidates from four districts have applied online.

He said, “The recruitment will be made tehsil-wise in the four districts. On November 27, physical examination and eligibility test will be held for candidates from Khanna, Payal and Ludhiana (East) tehsils, on November 28 for Samrala, Raikot, Jagraon and Ludhiana (West) tehsils , on November 29 for Nihal Singh Wala, Bagha Purana and Moga tehsils of Moga distrcit, on November 30 for Rupnagar and Sri Anandpur Sahib of Rupnagar district, on December 1 for Nangal and Chamkaur Sahib tehsils of Rupnagar, all tehsils of Ajitgarh (Mohali) and youths from other districts.”

The medical examination of the candidates, who will clear physical and eligibility tests, will be conducted the next day and necessary documents would be received from successful candidates.

These documents include certificates, issued by the education department, Aadhaar card, residence and caste certificate, issued by tehsildar/SDM, character certificate issued by school/college, unmarried certificate, issued by village sarpanch/district administration (including photographs and certificates should not be more than 6-month-old), no claim certificate, certified by parents in case the candidate is less than 18 years of age, NCC certificates, sports certificates, proof of being member of ex-serviceman family, and other necessary documents. The date of the common entrance test (CET) would be informed at the time of screening.

Col Sajeev Narayan has appealed to the candidates to reach before 3 am on their test dates. He said that the candidates can also download their admit cards from website, www.joinindianarmy.nic.in, and warned that strict action would be taken against those who submit forged documents.