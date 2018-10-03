Arvind Kejriwal meets AAP leaders from Punjab to chalk out strategy for 2019 Lok Sabha polls

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) national convener and Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal held a meeting with party leaders from Punjab to take stock of the political situation in the state ahead of the 2019 Lok Sabha elections.

In the luncheon meeting held in New Delhi, AAP member of Parliament Bhagwant Mann, leader of opposition in state assembly Harpal Singh Cheema, nine other MLAs and four zonal presidents were present.

Delhi deputy chief minister and in-charge of Punjab affairs Manish Sisodia also attended the meeting.

Sunam legislator Aman Arora said there was a discussion on the upcoming parliamentary polls and key issues in the state.

“Kejirwal ji told the state leaders to start consultations for identifying the probable candidates for the Lok Sabha elections,” he said.

The party leaders also gave feedback on the recent zila parishad and block samiti elections, how the party fared and the areas where it needs to focus in the future.

However, the dissident MLAs led by Sukhpal Singh Khaira, which has the support of eight of the 20 party MLAs, kept away from the meeting. Khaira and other rebel legislators, who took on the party’s central leadership, have been holding their own parallel rallies and demanding autonomy for the state unit.

Mann, who is MP from Sangrur, told reporters that the meeting had no specific agenda.

“It was our monthly meeting with the central leaders. If they (rebel MLAs) did not show up,it is their wish. The party MLAs have been making efforts for rapprochement with them,” he said on the absence of Khaira and other dissident legislators.

On the Lok Sabha elections, the Sangrur MP said the party will contest with its full might.

“There is disaffection with the Congress and the SAD due to the manner in which they have handled the sacrilege issue. The Congress has also not fulfilled its poll promises,” he said.

First Published: Oct 03, 2018 10:13 IST