As Covid-19 cases rise, Vaishali placed under sealing till further orders

cities

Updated: May 31, 2020 23:15 IST

In wake of rising cases of the coronavirus disease (Covid-19), the district administration on Sunday decided to implement the ‘sector scheme’, akin to sealing, in Vaishali locality from June 1 till further orders. The officials said that sectors 1 to 6 of Vaishali will be placed under the scheme and there will be strict restrictions on the movement of residents in the locality which has emerged as a Covid-19 hot spot.

Till May 31, as many as 34 Covid-19 positive cases have been reported from Vaishali. The concept of sector scheme is already in place in Khoda and Loni, which have also witnessed the majority of cases in Ghaziabad. Under the sector scheme concept, teams of police, magistrates and health department officials take over an area for strict surveillance, sampling and contact tracing while ensuring restriction on movement of residents. Khoda locality was sealed on May 10, while Loni was put off bounds on May 27.

“The sector scheme will be implemented in sectors 1, 2, 3, 4, 5 and 6 of Vaishali locality. There will be restriction on movement of people in and out of the locality. Essential supplies like milk, vegetables, medicines and other necessary services will be provided by the administration. Apart from these, teams of health department, police and administrative officials will remain deployed at Vaishali till further order,” Aditya Prajapati, sub-divisional magistrate, said.

Under the scheme, Vaishali has been divided into two zones comprising four sub-zones. Each sub-zone will be assigned with a team of officers who will check for violation of lockdown norms, and also take up legal action against violators.

“Under this scheme, intensive sanitsation will be carried out in Vaishali, and we samples will be collected to find people who may have contracted the virus,” Prajapati added.

Vaishali shares its borders with Delhi and hosts an estimated population of about 1.5 lakh people.

“People from Vaishali will not be allowed to leave the locality, and they have been advised to stay at home. However, people engaged in essential services like police, doctors, paramedics and even media persons will be allowed to move out,” Manish Mishra, superintendent of police (city) said.

According to official records of the administration, Vaishali has five category 1 containment zones (areas where at least one case has emerged), and also two category 2 containment zones ( areas where more than one positive case has emerged).

The district officials have been mulling over implementing the sector scheme in Vaishali and also inspected the area on Saturday.

“We have decided that any area from where a large number of cases are reported will be subjected to the sector scheme in order to contain the spread of the Covid-19 infection,” said an officer from Ghaziabad district administration.

32 NEW CASES REPORTED, TALLY AT 319

The Ghaziabad district on Sunday recorded 32 new Covid-19 cases which took the district tally to 319 cases. This is the highest spike reported in a single day so far. The health department officials said that samples of 18 of these cases were tested in government laboratories, while 14 others were tested by private labs.

“The 14 samples tested positive by private laboratories have been sent for further testing and results awaited,” said Dr NK Gupta, chief medical officer.

One case each, of the 18 confirmed positive cases, were reported from Maharajpur, Vasundhara, Sahibabad, Sanjay Nagar, and Daulatpura, while two cases each were reported from Sarai Nazar Ali, Vijay Nagar, and Vaishali, besides three cases from Lohiya Nagar and four from Loni.

The details of 14 cases tested positive by private laboratories were not available with the district health department.