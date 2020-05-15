e-paper
As part of DJB’s summer plan — 1k water rankers, upping water production

May 15, 2020
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
New Delhi: The Delhi Jal Board (DJB) on Friday launched its action plan for the year to meet the water demand of around 20 million residents of the city over the summer, especially at a time when the need to wash hands frequently has been exacerbated by the Covid-19 pandemic.

In a statement released on Friday, DJB vice-chairperson Raghav Chadha sought to assure residents of the Capital that the state government would ensure there was no shortage of water in the city.

The board has set a target of producing 925 million gallons per day (mgd) of water this summer. On an average, the DJB produces 900mgd water, with demand peaking at 1,100mg in summer months.

“With the entire world under lockdown, the coronavirus pandemic has underlined the importance of water in public health and further strengthened our commitment to ensure access to potable clean drinking water and sanitation for all...DJB will work towards maintaining the water treatment plants, increasing the water supply in water-deficient areas, improving efficiency and faster disposal of complaints this summer,” Chadha said in the statement.

He also said water bodies would be rejuvenated to help recharge groundwater systems and help combat shortages.

“A total of 155 existing water bodies will be rejuvenated. Tenders for 59 have been announced, out of which work for 22 has already been awarded,” the statement said.

Additionally, new lakes are being created at Dwarka, Timarpur, Rohini, Nilothi, Pappan Kalan and Satpula, it said.

The DJB vice-chairman also listed several initiatives being taken to ensure enough water supply during this period, including the completion of four underground reservoirs (UGRs), at west Kamal Vihar, Sonia Vihar, Mundka and Mahipalpur, to cater to the west and central Delhi areas.

Besides, 1,077 water tankers have been deployed at 87,308 locations in areas such as unauthorised colonies and slum clusters, which do not have piped connections. Further, 254 tube-wells, 117 Water ATMs and e-piaos (water kiosks) have been installed in water-deficient areas.

“A total of 17 water testing laboratories, including eight zonal labs, have been upgraded to ensure adequate surveillance of potable water quality to ensure that it meets prescribed drinking water standards as per the Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS),” the DJB statement said.

