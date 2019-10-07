Asdeadline ends, Cong waits for Aditi’s reply

Updated: Oct 07, 2019 23:24 IST

: The Congress continues to wait for its Rae Bareli (Sadar) MLA Aditi Singh’s reply to the show-cause notice though the two-day deadline given to her ended on Sunday.

Congress Legislature Party had given to the notice Singh on October 4 asking her to explain her decision to attend the 36-hour special session of state assembly on October 2, defying the party’s whip.

“We have not received her reply so far. We will, however, wait for her reply till Wednesday (when offices reopen) before proceeding for any further action against her on the issue,” said a party leader.

Congress Legislature Party leader Ajay Lallu said he would check with his office about Aditi Singh’s reply once the office opened on Wednesday.

Aditi Singh was not available for comments. Sources in her camp, however, said the Rae Bareli MLA may not have sent a reply to the CLP notice.

Meanwhile, senior Congress leaders still don’t seem to figure out the last week’s developments. “Aditi Singh held the office of All India Mahila Congress general secretary. Her name also figured on the list of 40 star campaigners declared for the by-elections to 11 assembly seats on October 21. What then led to her decision to attend the special session of state assembly?” asked a party leader.

